Metro Detroit weather: Clear, cold evening for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

DETROIT – Welcome to MLK Day, Monday, Motown!

Arctic air remains over Detroit and Southeast Michigan for the next day to day and a half. It does remain dry this evening and tonight. Temperatures rise after mid-week. Our next chance of precipitation occurs shortly afterward.

Monday evening will be clear and cold. Temps will be near 20 degrees. Families will need to dress in layers before attending dinner and holiday ceremonies and commemorations.

Remember to use caution while using space heaters. Please, keep them away from anything flammable and make sure children and pets do not knock them over or touch them. Also, do not use ovens or stoves to stay warm and extinguish all fireplaces and candles completely before going to bed.

Monday night will be clear and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the single digits and low teens. Wind chills will be near zero right before going back to work and school.

Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Grab your sunglasses along with your coats, hats, scarves and gloves.

Wednesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. The wind will be more southwesterly and blow in relatively milder air. Afternoon temps will be in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday will be cloudy but not as cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Friday and Saturday will contain our next chance of precipitation. A wintry mix of rain and snow is possible. Daytime temps reach 40 degrees or slightly more.

