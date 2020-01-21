Metro Detroit weather: Warmer temperatures can’t prevent another weekend storm

DETROIT – We’ve waved goodbye to the 20s for the rest of the month, but warmer temperatures won’t prevent weekend storm 3.0.

This one won’t have as much of an impact as the one that just left, though.

Slow warm-up

Tuesday was the third straight day with highs in the 20s. That will come to an end Wednesday as highs go back above freezing. There will be less sunshine, though, and the wind will take a bite out of those milder thermometer readings. The trend won’t stop there. Plenty of days with temperatures in the 40s are lurking next week.

Weekend storm 3.0

Another weekend, another burst of snow. This one barely deserves its “storm” moniker, though.

It looks it will be a mixed bag, with little in the way of accumulation. It will likely start as rain before transitioning to snow.

The system should wrap up Saturday afternoon, and after a bit of a break, we’ll get some lake-effect snow early Sunday.

One of the warmest

Despite our brief affair with temperatures in the 20s, January is still the seventh-warmest in Detroit history. That ranking is calculated as of Tuesday. If the forecast holds, we might finish with a top-five January, in terms of warmth.

Another warm month (WDIV)

Track the radar: