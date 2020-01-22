It’s ‘cold’ in Florida -- and they’re not handling it very well

DETROIT – From time to time, we see warm weather states get a brief cold snap -- and they never seem to handle it very well.

This time -- it’s Florida. And by cold, we don’t mean Michigan cold -- we mean Florida cold.

In South Florida, lows dropped into the low 40s and 30s but the wind chill temperature readings dropped as low as the upper 20s and low 30s -- it’s the coldest air they’ve felt in nearly 10 years. They’re actually under a Wind Chill Advisory this morning.

In Central Florida, high winds have led to wind chills in the 20s, but they’ll top out around 60 degrees later today. (Oh, the horror!)

Over in Jacksonville, temps are as low as the upper teens and 20s across the region, but will warm into the 50s and then 60s and 70s later this week. How will they survive?!

Okay, we’ll stop making fun of Florida -- when you’re not used to the cold, this weather can be dangerous. In fact, shelters for people who are homeless have opened in Miami after Broward County declared a cold weather emergency.

It’s also so cold that iguanas could be falling from the trees. It’s well documented that South Florida’s iguana population goes into shock when temperatures dip below 50 degrees, sending many of these invasive lizards plummeting to the ground.

The cold-stunned creatures appear to be dead, but they’re not.

Not dead — just frozen! Temps in South Florida in the 40s leads to the cold blooded iguanas freezing up. They’re still breathing and should eventually ‘thaw’ out 🥶🦎 pic.twitter.com/X1MSFf4vBX — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) January 22, 2020

Here are some funny social media posts from Floridians in the cold:

I DIDNT KNOW I LIVED IN ANTARCTICA?? why is it so COLD in south florida ??? pic.twitter.com/DfleeL1san — َ enzo is a fan account⁷ (@alrightavenue) January 22, 2020

Somewhere in Florida rn there’s a New Yorker outside swearing to Floridians that it ain’t that cold — Antonio (@tonemontana_) January 21, 2020

yes i’m canadian yes i got used to the florida weather yes i’m cold pic.twitter.com/3NdP74vQYp — kasper ☀️ 9 (@NOMORESADPARX) January 21, 2020

My Florida kitty is soaking up all the heat, 😂 it's 45 outside and he says it's cold pic.twitter.com/LXABBtmqHI — AjaxKittie (@vledbetter32) January 22, 2020

You know it's cold in Florida when these little guys won't go out without a jacket. pic.twitter.com/pBENO8a6xT — John Bromfield (@UFjbromfield) January 22, 2020