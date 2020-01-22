Metro Detroit weather: Tracking snow to start weekend

DETROIT – As we track the third weekend storm, three weeks straight coming to Metro Detroit, we see mild weather warming us nicely today.

Wednesday weather will be warming into the mid 30s and possibly warmer if we can bust through these high clouds from time to time, which we expect to happen.

The winds are a bit pesky, SSW 5-15 mph keeping wind chills in the teens to 20s so we have to factor that into how we dress heading out into the calm before the storm… again.

Thursday

Thursday will be warmer still with morning temps in the mid 20s and afternoon highs again in the mid to maybe upper 30s. The trade off is that it won’t look quite as nice tomorrow with mostly cloudy to overcast skies covering all of southeast lower Michigan and Southern Ontario which will keep all of our weather fairly universal.

Anyone driving west tomorrow will run into trouble in the form of snow from Grand Rapids to Traverse City all day and only a few flakes in our area through the late afternoon and evening tomorrow. We have a better chance for some of that wintry mix on Friday as it has been rocking parts of the Midwest all week long.

Weekend

Friday will be wet at times here with our third weekend storm in three weeks here. This one will be a lot less impactful than the other two but impactful none the less with some lighter rain and snow coming and going Friday to end the work and school week with temps still hovering in those mid to upper 30s only warming into the low 40s if we catch a few breaks with some sunshine which is very unlikely!

We will see more wintry mix Saturday and if we see more snow than rain, we may very well start the weekend with a couple of inches of snow.