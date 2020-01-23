Metro Detroit weather: Another winter storm moves in this weekend

DETROIT – The wet stuff has stayed away from Metro Detroit all day, but if you drive west and north, you’ll see light to moderate snow showers that will be a bit slick and challenging.

We will mainly just see clouds and a few flakes/flurries in our West and North Zones are possible. A thinner layer of clouds here and there will allow for some limited hazy sunshine as highs hit the upper 30s to near 40F.

A few chunks of snow or a wintry mix will dry to drift our way this evening and we don’t expect much yet as the dry air here will prevail. Again, a few lighter showers late evening are possible.

Friday

For your Friday, yes, another winter storm moves in. Spotty morning showers which should be light rain or a rain/snow mix possible. Model data also suggests there may be some freezing drizzle for a short time during the morning drive so prepare for a slower morning commute around Metro Detroit. Some of the heavier bands of rain will move in through the afternoon and evening.

This poses a problem with sloppy roads and minor flooding. The rain with temps in the upper 30s both melting our snowpack and some roads may not be able to drain well during the evening commute tomorrow.

Weekend

Most of the moisture will fall from this storm Friday, and whatever is left Saturday will be limited and light. Look for spotty wintry mix coming and going to start the weekend and then highs again those upper 30s.

Sunday morning snow showers may leave a quick dusting, but most of the day will be mostly dry, but mostly cloudy and mild. We have a stretch of another week or two with temps in the milder side 35-40F and only a few small rain/snow chances.

One of those may lay down a coating of snow Tuesday morning next week complicating the morning drive. We’ll be watching it all for you.

Your best weather tool is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

