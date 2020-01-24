Metro Detroit weather: Damp, misty, chilly Friday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown!

It remains chilly but wet - not snowy - the rest of Friday. Saturday morning may have a few snowflakes, but the operative word is “few.” It remains chilly all weekend with clouds hanging tough through Sunday.

Friday evening will be chilly and rainy. Temps remain in the middle and upper 30s. Drivers must use caution, especially in spots with high standing waters or in areas with snow and slush mixing or running off to the roads.

Sunset is at 5:37 p.m. ET.

Friday night will be damp, chilly and foggy. Low visibility will be thrown in to the list of hazards, mainly after midnight and by dawn, Saturday. It remains above freezing with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Some neighborhoods will briefly hit the freezing mark, so watch for isolated freezing on streets and sidewalks.

Sunrise is at 7:53 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be slippery in the morning with light rain and snow showers. Slow down and factor on extra travel time going to and from Crisler Arena for the Illinois-Michigan basketball game. Saturday afternoon will be cloudy and chilly with more thawing as highs reach the upper 30s.

Sunday will be cloudy and chilly. Daytime highs reach the upper 30s, again.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 30s.

In fact, much of next week will have consistent weather conditions; partly to mostly cloudy skies, nighttime lows in the upper 20s and low 30s and daytime highs in the middle and upper 30s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!