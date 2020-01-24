Metro Detroit weather: Heavy downpours ahead of drier weekend

DETROIT – It’s a nasty Friday around Metro Detroit, with periods of rain and heavier downpours still to come. Get ready for a tough evening drive and tricky travel no matter where you’re going. Be careful!

Highs are heading into the upper 30s and holding steady through the evening and even part of the overnight. Some of the heaviest bands of rain will be pushing through mid afternoon into the evening from south to north and it really should stay all rain for most of us other than a little wet snow mixing in perhaps in our North Zone.

We very well could see flooding issues on the roads from the temps and the rain on top of the snowpack melting and all of that water will struggle to run off. Most of the moisture from this storm will be stripped by midnight tonight.

It’s also important to know we have a lakeshore flood advisory along the shoreline of Lake Huron from 4 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday

Saturday will be just a few degrees cooler, and much dryer. It will not be a dry day as some lighter snow showers will be coming and going possibly mixing with spotty drizzle or rain. No snow accumulation is expected across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario other than a mid morning dusting here and there Saturday.

Highs tomorrow will hold in the mid 30s with light winds S 5-10 mph.

Sunday

Sunday doesn’t look too bad either, so this storm will treat us better overall than the last two storms, unless you’re a fan of the snow. We love that many of you are! Sunday will be mostly cloudy still with temps 35-40F in the afternoon.

There’s a very weak disturbance coming through late Sunday into early Monday which will bring us a few showers likely of the wintry mix variety. The impact looks minimal and we’ll let you know if we face anything icier or dicey as we head back to work and school.

Overall, conditions look very mild still over the next week or more.

