Metro Detroit weather: Everything but sunshine this weekend

DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown!

Yes, it’s cloudy. It’s chilly. It’s wet and snowy at times. But, it’s the weekend, and any rain or snow will be light. There is still a lot to savor for late January.

Saturday afternoon will be cloudy and chilly. Scattered raindrops and snowflakes are possible. The slow melt continues with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Sunset is at 5:38 p.m.

Saturday evening will be chilly and cloudy with scattered flurries. Temperatures will be near 35°F.

Saturday night will be cloudy and chilly, but temperatures will be slightly above average, and some melting will still take place. Overnight lows will be near 30°F. Drivers must remain alert for icy patches on the roads, especially on ramps, bridges and overpasses.

Sunday will be cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the upper 30s again.

The rest of next week’s weather will have much of the same only with a few more peeks of sunshine.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with morning lows in the upper 20s to near 30°F. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be the same. Night and early morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s turning 30°F. More people see their lawns once again by the end of the week with afternoon highs in the upper 30s.

