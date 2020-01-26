Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Sunday with snow showers

DETROIT – Happy Sunday, Motown!

More snowflakes are possible, but just like yesterday it will not be impossible to get around town. It slowly gets drier overnight and Monday. Temperatures remain consistent and slightly above average all week.

Sunday morning will be cloudy and chilly. Temperatures start in the upper 20s to about 30°F; just below freezing. Therefore, there will be slick spots on roads and sidewalks. Families must be careful driving and walking to services and early morning activities.

Sunrise is at 7:53 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will see flare-ups of snow showers again. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Any accumulations will be an inch or less. Even so, any snow that falls will eventually be melting. Thawing continues with existing snow as well.

Sunset is at 5:39 p.m.

Sunday evening will have on and off snow showers and snow flurries. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Sunday night will be cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Once again, be mindful of frozen or refrozen services if it’s a late night or an early morning for you.

Monday will be cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

The rest of the week will be more of the same. Skies be mostly cloudy each day and night. The night and early morning lows will be in the upper 20s to about 30°F. Afternoon highs will be in the middle and upper 30s through Friday.

