Metro Detroit weather forecast: On and off snowflakes Sunday afternoon

More scattered snow is possible, but it’s more of a topic of conversation than item of concern. It will be slippery, visibility will be low sometimes, but travel remains possible. The rest of the week will be drier and just as chilly. Temperatures will be above freezing and above average each day.

Sunday afternoon will see flare-ups of snow showers, again. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Any accumulations will be an inch or less. Even so, any snow that falls will eventually be melting. Thawing continues with existing snow, as well.

Sunset is at 5:39 p.m.

Sunday evening will have on and off snow showers and snow flurries. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

Sunday night will be cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Once again, be mindful of frozen or refrozen services if it’s a late night or an early morning for you.

Monday will be cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

The rest of the week will be more of the same. Skies be mostly cloudy each day and night. Night and early morning lows will be in the upper 20s to about 30°F. Afternoon highs will be in the middle and upper 30s through Friday.

