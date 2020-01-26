Metro Detroit weather: Snow showers and re-freezing possible Saturday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown!

Snow showers continue to drift in and out of Detroit and Southeast Michigan, tonight. Afterward, temps dip to the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunday will be cloudy and chilly with more flare ups of snow flakes by lunchtime and the afternoon. It becomes drier and consistently chilly the rest of next week.

Saturday night will be cloudy and chilly, but temperatures will be slightly above average, and some melting will still take place. Overnight lows will be near 30°F. Drivers must remain alert for icy patches on the roads, especially on ramps bridges and overpasses.

Sunrise is at 7:53 a.m. ET.

Sunday will be cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the upper 30s, again.

The rest of next week’s weather will have much of the same only with a few more peeks of sunshine.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with morning lows in the upper 20s to near 30°F. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be the same. Nighttime and early morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s turning 30°F. More people see their lawns once again by the end of the week with afternoon highs in the upper 30s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!