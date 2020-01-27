Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy week with temperatures above average

DETROIT – Clouds, clouds, and more clouds on your Monday around Metro Detroit, yet the temps are hovering in the mid-30s.

The average for high temps here this time of year is 32 degrees, and we will stay above that all week without much in the way of sunshine. We have more clouds pouring in today and tonight from the north and cannot rule out a few flakes or flurries as our mid-30s will feel more like upper 20s due to winds WNW 5-12 mph.

Tuesday

It’s mostly cloudy overnight as we dip down into the mid- and upper 20s to get going on your Tuesday. Again, we will watch the cloud cover prevail over our area all day with a very rare break in those clouds here and there. Don’t expect much in the way of helpful Vitamin D until the middle and end of this week.

Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 30s and really won’t warm up much until the weekend.

Wednesday

We should get into a little milky sunshine Wednesday during the afternoon as highs hit 37F around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario pretty much right where they’ve settled all week.

Rest of the week

Partly sunny and mild through Friday with our next weather maker coming for the tail end of the weekend.

We will be flirting with 40 degrees Saturday and Sunday with a wintry mix moving in late, late Saturday and Sunday but this system is a lot lighter than our past three weekend storms.

Not much to worry about and we certainly will let you know if anything changes. We will see some wintry changes coming next week with colder air and several snow chances starting Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

