Metro Detroit weather: Searching for the sun

I hope you like clouds. Low, gray clouds. Because we’ll see a lot of that the rest of this week. On the bright side, the rest of the work week looks dry, so no rush hour or travel trouble in sight. Remember: the glass is half full! As I always say, when it’s cloudy outside, create your own sunshine inside! Do something you really enjoy. Volunteer at a charity or school. Get something done that you’ve been putting off for a while. Feel good about something!

Today will be cloudy, with perhaps a few afternoon flurries. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). West-northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:51 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:42 p.m.

Cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 3 to 6 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday…with a bit of luck, perhaps we’ll see a few breaks of sun. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Thursday…again, with some luck, let’s hope for a few breaks of sun. Highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The computer models are still struggling with the evolution of our fourth straight weekend weather system. But this is not surprising given that the upper level disturbance that will generate this storm is still way, way out over the Pacific, where we have very limited upper air data coverage. Once that disturbance crosses the west coast (Thursday night) and gets studied by our land-based weather balloon (radiosonde) network, I’ll develop better confidence. That being said, this morning’s new computer models do show some similarities, and suggest that a period of light accumulating snow could be in the cards for our Saturday. Stay tuned…I’ll keep you posted. Highs Saturday in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Sunday now looks dry, with mostly cloudy skies (perhaps more sun developing during the afternoon), and highs near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).