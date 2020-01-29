Metro Detroit weather: Sloppy combination of snow, rain this weekend

DETROIT – We’re counting down to some sunshine ahead of a messy weekend in Metro Detroit.

The weekend system doesn’t look very powerful, but it might slow us down.

Ditching some clouds

After a stretch of solid overcast days for most of us, we’ll finally get a bit of sunshine Thursday. It won’t be completely blue skies, but some is better than none, and it will be the best shot until late in the weekend. Don’t expect any warmer temperatures, though. Highs will still stop in the mid-30s.

Weekend headache

Sloppy, messy and yucky are all good words to describe this weekend’s system. It just won’t be a prolific snowmaker.

Snow will turn to rain Saturday. Then, those drops will transition back to snow early Sunday.

We might get an inch or less of total snow production, but with rain in between and highs hitting 40 degrees both days, it won’t all be around at the end.

Most of Sunday will be dry after the snow wraps up early in the morning. In fact, we might see more sun than on Thursday.

Snowfall forecast (WDIV)

Mild start next week

Forty-degree highs will continue Monday, which will be our warmest day of the forecast.

Numbers will drop throughout the week. Most of it will still be above normal, but a couple days might actually drop below normal.

