Metro Detroit weather: Snow chances for this weekend looking smaller

DETROIT – Did you see it? The sun showed up briefly around lunch for a select few of us, mainly in the Metro Zone. We captured the lucky spots from space earlier Thursday.

Visible satellite (WDIV)

Slighter snow shot

Now it’s back to clouds as our weekend system approaches. But our snow chances are looking smaller as the system will be starved of moisture. First, on Friday, we’ll get a few flakes around in the afternoon. These won’t be intense, and no accumulation is expected.

On Saturday, we’ll watch a wave move in from the northwest. We’ll get a few more snow showers than on Friday. That might be enough to cover the ground in spots, but generally, this won’t be a big event. Any snow (or cold rain drops) will wrap up by evening. That will keep us dry on Sunday.

Gusty Sunday

Behind that Saturday wave, winds will shift around to the west and speed up. Wind speed will range from 15-20 mph Sunday. Gusts could get as high as 30 mph.

Warm start next week

Temperatures will spike Sunday to highs in the mid-40s. Monday will get even warmer, with highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be nearly identical before temperatures fall sharply Wednesday, and that temperature drop will lead to better chances of snow.

Wednesday snow

An early look at Wednesday is showing we’ll get more measurable snow -- something between this weekend’s coating and a big event. Plan to shovel.

Beyond that, it’s too early to look at concrete numbers or timing.

Track the radar: