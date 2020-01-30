Possible meteor spotted breaking up over Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – Social media lit up late Wednesday night on the West Coast with photos and videos showing what appeared to be a meteor breaking up over the skies of Los Angeles.

Experts at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory say this event is not uncommon, according to NBC LA.

Here’s a look at some of the social media buzz:

Meteor over Los Angeles, taken in the Mission Hills/San Fernando Valley area of LA. I got the last 13 seconds of at least a 20 second shooting star #meteor #LAmeteor #LosAngeles #LA #ShootingStar pic.twitter.com/DFeK3psOlE — Stan Moroncini (@StanMoroncini) January 30, 2020

My boyfriend caught this video of the meteor shower in california and wanted me to post it!! ☄️ #meteor #SanDiego pic.twitter.com/muBQ8p10rz — kimmy (@renfriiiii) January 30, 2020

Saw the most crazy meteor I’ve ever seen!! It blew into pieces and burned up in the atmosphere!! Oh My Lanta that was SO COOL!!!!! And I caught the end on camera!!#meteor pic.twitter.com/BERSmFJcVI — Summer C (@summerrabel) January 30, 2020

Y’ALL I was really thinking it was the end of the world.... This thing was huge #meteor pic.twitter.com/OcW95xxtcL — Kelcey (@badddgalkeke) January 30, 2020