Possible meteor spotted breaking up over Los Angeles

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: National, California, Los Angeles, Meteor, Science, Weather Center, National Weather
Generic photo of meteor in sky.
LOS ANGELES – Social media lit up late Wednesday night on the West Coast with photos and videos showing what appeared to be a meteor breaking up over the skies of Los Angeles.

Experts at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory say this event is not uncommon, according to NBC LA.

Here’s a look at some of the social media buzz:

