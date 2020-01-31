Metro Detroit weather: Flakes and 50?

Flakes and 50 in the same forecast? Yes, it’s possible!

But first, we’re locked in with clouds again today. A few flurries or snow showers, like Thursday, are possible, but so are a few breaks of sun by late afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) combined with very light or non-existent wind means that, despite the cloud cover, it’ll be a relatively comfortable day, by winter standards, of course.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:48 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:46 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius) and calm air.

Cloudy on Saturday with some snow showers possible. IF we get any accumulation, it will be negligible…perhaps just a few tenths of an inch. But with temperatures rising into the upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius), much of any snow that falls will probably melt.

Our Saturday evening Date Night plans should be dry, although the clouds will hang tough. Lows by Sunday morning near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Sunday will start with clouds, but drier air streaming in behind a Saturday night cold front will finally scour out the cloud deck that has plagued us for the past week. It will become breezy, but those breezes from the southwest will boost temperatures into the mid-to-upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). There will be no weather problems heading to and from our Super Bowl parties! Also remember that Sunday is Groundhog Day. I will not comment anything more about a rodent that lives in a condo and is rustled from hibernation to supposedly see a shadow at a time of day when the sun is so low that we really can’t see shadows.

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Monday as another cold front swings through. This front won’t have much moisture to work with, and how high temps get is dependent upon the front’s timing. If the front comes through in the morning, then we’ll probably level off in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius). However, if the front holds off just a few hours until afternoon, then we may make a run at 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius)!

Cloudy Monday night with a chance of rain developing. Lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely on Tuesday, although one of our more reliable computer models this morning has made a change and is keeping most of the day dry. But there’s at least a chance for rain, with highs near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Rain may mix with snow Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 to -1 degree Celsius).

Rain and / or snow is possible on Wednesday, depending upon the evolution of a wave of low pressure riding up along the front stalled out to our south. Highs in the mid 30s (1 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Thursday night, with lows near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 degrees Celsius).