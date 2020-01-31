Metro Detroit weather: Snow Saturday ahead of warm, windy Sunday

DETROIT – Happy Friday!

We’ll get just enough snow Saturday to remind us that it’s February, but not enough to get out the shovels. The bigger story this weekend will be the wind and warmth behind Saturday’s paltry flakes.

Snow to start

Flurries and a few light snow showers will hang around in spots Friday evening. No accumulation is expected.

Otherwise, we’ll see snow showers develop in the West Zone by late Saturday morning. Those will spread east and hang around at times through mid evening. Accumulation will be a few tenths of an inch at most.

Windy, warm Sunday

As the moisture exits Saturday, the wind and temperatures will pick up Sunday. Wind gusts will reach 30 mph at times, and highs will hit the mid-40s as we wrap up the weekend.

That wind will make it feel like it’s just above freezing for much of the day. We might get some limited sunshine in the afternoon, but don’t bank on it. You’ll be inside watching the Super Bowl pregame anyway, so it won’t matter.

Watching our next system

Wednesday of next week will bring our next chance of snow. Right now, it looks like it might be a couple of inches, but each model run has been different, so our confidence in this system is fairly low. We’ll keep watching it as we head into next week.