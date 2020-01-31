What’s the deal with these persistent clouds in SE Michigan?
DETROIT – It has been a very cloudy time in southeast Michigan.
The clouds seem to be locked in place. There is a specific explanation for it involving what is called “temperature inversion.”

This is how cloudy it's been in Metro Detroit lately: We just received a news tip telling us sunshine was spotted in Livonia. The tipster asked to remain anonymous. 😂— Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) January 30, 2020
