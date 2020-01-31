30ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

30ºF

Weather

What’s the deal with these persistent clouds in SE Michigan?

Paul Gross, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather Center, Weather, Clouds, Weather Forecast, Michigan Weather, Detroit Weather, temperature inversion

DETROIT – It has been a very cloudy time in southeast Michigan.

The clouds seem to be locked in place. There is a specific explanation for it involving what is called “temperature inversion.”

Watch the video above.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: What to expect this weekend

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: