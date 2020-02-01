Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly with some rain and snow Saturday

DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown!

Clouds continue to hang around Saturday with some snowflakes and raindrops. We drop out of the doldrums Sunday with emerging sunshine and higher temperatures. Now, this is Michigan so clouds, the chill and wintry precipitation return by the middle of next week.

Saturday morning will be cloudy and chilly. Temps start in the middle and upper 20s. Ahead of a trough of low pressure, flurries and light snow showers develop. You’ll be able to drive, but drivers must slow down and remain alert while going to and from services and activities.

Sunrise is at 7:47 a.m.

As temperatures rise Saturday afternoon, light snow changes too and mixes with light sleet and freezing rain. Roads and sidewalks will be slippery with a thin coating of snow and ice. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Any snow accumulation, by the end of the day, will be minor; a trace to a half inch with much of it melting.

Sunset is at 5:47 p.m.

Saturday evening will have fading flurries and sprinkles. Temperatures will be in the low and middle 30s.

Saturday night will be chilly and cloudy. Overnight lows in the low 30s.

Happy Groundhog Day, Sunday! It will be cloudy in the morning and sunnier in the afternoon. A southwesterly wind will bring in relatively milder air. As clouds part, the mercury reaches 45 degrees; over 10 degrees above average.

Monday has more sunshine with afternoon temps back in the mid 40s.

Rain and snow return, Tuesday. During the day, rain arrives and develops. After an afternoon high near 40 degrees, it becomes colder and snow mixes with the wet conditions.

Wednesday will be snowy and colder. Highs will be near 35 degrees.

