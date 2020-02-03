Metro Detroit weather: Chilly, but milder than average Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

As Groundhog Day 2020 winds down, it will be dry and chilly. Overnight lows will still be un-February like and above average. Monday will have a few more clouds, but temps break 40 degrees. Winter-like weather and temps return by mid-week.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and chilly. Temperatures return to the low 30s after midnight.

Monday will have some more sunshine and relative mildness. Afternoon temperatures will be near 45°F.

A new area of low pressure arrives, Tuesday. It will be warm enough during the day to have rain and cold enough at night to have snow mix with that rain. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will have scattered snow showers, and it will be colder. Temperatures will be in the low 30s all day.

Thursday will be cloudy and chilly with scattered flurries. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

