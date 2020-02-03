Metro Detroit weather: Get shovels ready for mid-week snow

Despite what that rodent forecaster said this weekend, there is still plenty of winter left for us.

In fact once we ditch the sun and 50s, we settle into a typical February pattern. Expect near normal temperatures and some measurable snow.

Duck, Duck, Goose!

We've got some minor precipitation chances before the main event arrives on Thursday morning. Expect scattered light rain showers with some wintry mix. Wednesday, we'll get brushed with an area of snow that will be focused in the Metro and South Zone. This may coat the ground in those locations, with a lot of the West and North Zones getting nothing. After two nuisance events, the main enchilada arrives Thursday morning.

Shovels Ready

Late Wednesday evening, snow will start falling from our major weather maker for the week. It will continue throughout the overnight, leaving us with plenty to plow for Thursday morning’s commute. The system should wrap up (at least the measurable stuff) by the end of the morning commute. Generally we can expect 3-5 inches, spread fairly evenly throughout the area.

Thursday snowfall forecast. (WDIV)

There might be some additional accumulation Friday, but it will be an inch or less.

Wind Chills Return

As winds ramp up this week, expect wind chills to drop to teens and single digits at times Tuesday through Friday, even as temperatures stay close to seasonal averages for February. The worst of the wind chills will likely be on Wednesday morning, when some of us will be fighting snow showers for the morning commute.

At least we saw some sun before all this comes at us.