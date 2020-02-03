Metro Detroit weather: Measurable snow coming mid-week

DETROIT – It’s the last of the warmish days for some time around Metro Detroit, so get out there and enjoy some filtered sunshine as temps flirt with 50°F on your Monday.

We have sunshine at times, and high, harmless clouds moving in and out with no real threat for any wet weather. The winds are blowing off the big lakes from the ENE 5-10 mph, so we won’t be as warm as yesterday. There are a number Winter-like fronts and weather systems lining up out west as we slowly transition back to cold and snow this week.

Tuesday

A very weak rain and snow maker is going to primarily pass to our south Tuesday bringing just scattered, light rain and snow showers in the morning and afternoon. Our South Zone, areas closer to the Ohio border will see a little more action with temperatures staying above freezing all day. That means, ice is not a big concern but it could be if your travels take you through Ohio or Indiana Tuesday.

Here, it’s more dry than wet with those light rain/snow showers coming and going. Temps will be 33-37F through the day and the winds will start picking up N 7-17 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Here comes the snow

We will wake up in the 20s Wednesday with some suburbs in the teens, and wind chills will come back into play. We will see partly sunny skies and highs near freezing 32F Wednesday and a snow maker on the way.

The snow won’t start until Wednesday night but it will keep coming Thursday and early model data suggests 2-3” or 2-4” possible during that timeframe. Thursday will be snowy and cool with mid 20s to low 30s and breezy conditions keeping it feeling colder.

More scattered snow showers on Friday, and then a stretch of cool weather and snow chances every few days including Sunday night, and Wednesday into Thursday next week. Stay tuned!

Bookmark these pages: