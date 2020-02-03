Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring a mid-week winter storm

We’re off to a quiet start on this Monday morning. The day ahead will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low to mid 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius). Wind will be light and variable.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:45 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:50 p.m.

Mostly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming north at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a bit of light rain possible. Highs in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 20sw (-5 to -4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Snow develops Wednesday night, and continues into Thursday morning. Preliminary indications are that we could see 3-4 inches of snow…we’ll keep a close eye on this scenario and keep you updated, as this would impact the Thursday morning commute. Lows Wednesday night in the mid 20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius), and highs Thursday in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Snow or snow showers are still possible on Friday, but the weekend ahead looks primarily dry with average winter temps.