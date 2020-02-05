Metro Detroit weather: Snow moves in Wednesday night

DETROIT – Here’s the latest update on a Winter Storm heading into Metro Detroit: There really isn’t much change in the forecast moving through the next 36 hours as we expect more of a nuisance snow rather than anything major hitting Pure Michigan.

The snow will hold off until later tonight as we are already seeing more clouds move into the area this afternoon. Highs will be around or just below freezing, and wind chills will stay in the 20s if you’re going to be out and about on this Wednesday afternoon. After 8 or 9 p.m., the snow starts to move in from the southwest hitting our South Zone first.

Once it gets going tonight, it will keep going with light to moderate snow, and isolated areas mixing in some sleet too. That should be mainly south of I-94 and not a big player in the event.

Thursday forecast

We will wake up to a fresh 2-3” of new snow on the ground Thursday morning making those early commutes around Metro Detroit slow and slippery. We will start seeing some breaks in the snowy action during the morning drive, but we won’t be finished with the snow just yet. Some mid to late morning and late afternoon snow bands will slip through here and some areas may see an additional inch of new snow from that. Temps will be in the 20s first thing tomorrow, and then only warming a few degrees during the day with a cold breeze NNE 5-15 mph.

Friday and the weekend forecast

More scattered rounds of snow will keep coming overnight into Friday morning, and we could see yet another inch of new snow here and there to get going on your Finally Friday. We stay on the cool side near 30F as the Quicken Loans Winter Blast starts Friday but it will beautiful downtown in Campus Martius all weekend with that fresh coating of snow. Temps Saturday will be near 20F as you head out early, and then upper 20s to near 30F for an afternoon high. Sunday is a little warmer and it will be mostly dry all weekend. A light snow maker moves in Sunday night into Monday morning with another inch or two possible then. Remember, when it comes to school closings and all things weather, your best weather tool is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

Radar, alerts, school closings, app

ClickOnDetroit has you covered with: