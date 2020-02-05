Metro Detroit weather: Stacking snow on the way

We haven’t had many meaningful snowfalls this winter, so I guess every time we do get one it catches our attention. What makes this one more concerning than the past two is that those occurred on Saturdays, whereas this one will impact some rush hours.

Today will be a dry day, with two dry rush hours. In fact, we may even see a bit of sun. Highs in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius). North to northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:43 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:52 p.m.

Snow develops this evening and continues through the night. Highest amounts will be in Lenawee and Monroe Counties, where 3 to 4 inches of accumulation is possible. Across the central part of our area, it appears to be a 1 to 3 inch snowfall. And along and north of I-69, you may only get an inch out of the deal. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). Northeast to north wind at 7 to 12 mph.

We may get a break from the snow by midday Thursday, but another lighter batch of snow will move in during the afternoon. That batch could give us a half-inch or so. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Another light batch of snow moves in Thursday night, with another half-inch or so possible. Lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius).

Any lingering light snow Friday morning should diminish through the day. Highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs near 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius).

Even if we start Sunday with some sun, skies will cloud over. Highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Some snow or a snow-north / rain-south scenario will move in Sunday night.