Metro Detroit weather: Not out of the snowy woods just yet

We are not out of the snowy woods yet. Most of Metro Detroit is seeing a lull in the action during the early afternoon, but there will still be some issues with wet roadways freezing in spots as temps are only in the mid to upper 20s.

We will see highs closer to 32F with winds NNE 7-15 mph gusting 15-22 mph at times and that means wind chills stay in the teens to low 20s for the rest of the day.

We will see another round of snow later this afternoon and/or this evening and although it’s a dusting to an inch at most, it is poorly timed and will slow down the evening drive later today.

More snow will develop late tonight and overnight for another dusting to an inch tops. The theme today has been more snow with little to show.

Weekend

Friday morning snow showers will be tapering off through the morning commute, but it’s just enough snow to keep those roads slippery and slick for your drive early Friday. Temps will be in the low and mid 20s which is perfect for any snow to stick wherever it lands.

By lunchtime, no more snow and some peeks of sunshine as highs head into the lower 30s. But, the winds NNW 5-15 mph will be gusting 15-25 mph and that means you’ll want to really bundle up for the start of the Quicken Loans Winter Blast downtown.

Saturday will be the coldest day in the next week here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario waking up to temps in the mid teens, and only warming to an afternoon high in the mid 20s. Sunday is warmer, or at least warming back into the lower 30s and dry during the day. Another snow storm moves in by early evening. It’s early, but we may have a fresh 2-3” on the ground as we head back to work and school next week.

