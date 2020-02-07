Metro Detroit weather: Burst of snow tonight, 2-3 inches on Sunday

DETROIT – Sunshine announced the end of our drawn out snowfall chances... for now. But Mother Nature threw a wrench into our mostly dry weekend plans.

Little Bit More

A quick-moving disturbance will bring yet another burst of snow through parts of the area this evening. This will most likely affect our West and South Zones. Any accumulations will be minor of an inch or less.

That will all wrap up by midnight. Behind that disturbance, there may be a few more snow showers around daybreak, mainly in the West and Metro Zones. The majority of Saturday will be dry.

More Snow Sunday

A stronger system will muscle its way into the area on Sunday afternoon. Around 4PM, we should see snow showers develop in the West Zone and spread east. This will give us 2-3 inches of accumulation by early Monday. It looks all the snow will be gone by the time we start our Monday morning drives.

Slightly Milder Temps

Technically, temperatures will be warmer next week. But we're talking a couple degrees above normal. Another cooldown awaits toward next weekend, when morning lows could take some of us to single digits! But we'll bounce right back above normal for the weekend beyond.

Thursday Questions

We’re watching a potentially significant system for Thursday of next week. Right now, model data is giving us no consensus. But our friend the European model is the one showing snow. So we have to give some respect to its track record and watch it closely over the coming days.