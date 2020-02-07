Metro Detroit weather: Out with the old (storm), in with the new (storm)

Light snow this morning will taper off to just occasional flurries or very light, inconsequential snow showers this afternoon. Highs near 30 degrees (-1 degrees Celsius). North to northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph will keep wind chills today around 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius). Before the wind shift to the northwest, the north winds will continue to batter our Lake Huron shoreline areas as wave action combined with unusually high lake levels continue to generate large wave action that cause shoreline damage and beach erosion. Accordingly, the National Weather Service continues the Lakeshore Flood Advisory for the St. Clair / Sanilac / Huron County shoreline areas through the day.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:40 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:55 p.m.

Cloudy with scattered light snow showers possible Friday night. Lows in the mid to upper teens (-9 to -8 degrees Celsius). West wind becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weekend Storm

Saturday will be a break between storm systems. The day should be primarily dry (there could be a few Saturday morning snow showers), with lots of clouds and perhaps a bit of sun. Highs in the mid-to-upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius). Fortunately, wind looks light and variable, so it should be a perfect day down at Winter Blast!

Our Date Night (Saturday evening) plans look dry…no weather problems there.

Sunday starts dry, and perhaps even with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase, however, and snow should develop during the afternoon. Highs warming back into the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). It’ll be another great day at Winter Blast!

This will be a potent, but quick-hitting storm, with snow continuing into the evening, then ending before the Monday morning rush hour. Most of us should get a quick 1 to 3 inches of snow. The one uncertainty about this forecast is the suggestion by at least a couple of computer models this morning that the snow could briefly mix with or change to rain across the southern half of our area Sunday evening.

After this, it appears that we’ll stay dry Monday through Wednesday of next week, before the next storm system we need to talk about approaches for the Thursday/Friday time period.