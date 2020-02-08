Metro Detroit weather forecast: Snow stops falling Saturday afternoon, returns Sunday

DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown!

It remains cold with fewer snowflakes in the afternoon than this morning. Temperatures plummet again Saturday night. Additional snow arrives for the second half of Sunday.

The snow diminishes, Saturday afternoon, and it will be cold. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the middle 20s Saturday afternoon with wind chills closer to 20 degrees or less.

Sunset is at 5:56 p.m.

Saturday evening will be cold and partly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the low 20s.

Saturday night becomes very cold again under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be near 20 degrees. Wind chills will be in the teens.

Sunday becomes overcast and a low pressure system swoops in from The Rockies and over The Northern Plains. Snowflakes begin to develop and arrive shortly after lunchtime and continue through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 35 degrees.

At least 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible by dinner, and another 1 to 2 inches is possible afterward. A total of 2 to 4 inches are possible by the end of Sunday night.

Dry weather settles back in early next week. Monday through Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, chilly and dry. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle 30s, and nighttime lows will be in the low and middle 20s.

