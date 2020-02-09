Metro Detroit weather forecast: Measurable snow returns Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Happy Sunday, Motown!

Here comes the clipper with a quick blast of snow for Detroit and southeast Michigan Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow shovels will be needed to clear it. Snow stops falling before Monday’s morning rush hours.

Snow arrives in our West Zone shortly after lunchtime. Widespread light to heavy snow blankets the region, Sunday afternoon. Highs will be near 35°F. Anyone venturing out must use extreme caution on the roads with low visibility and at times treacherous conditions.

Sunset is at 5:58 p.m.

Snow continues to fall Sunday evening with steady temperatures in the low and middle 30s. By dinner time many areas will have 1 to 2 inches of new snow on the ground.

It remains snowy and slippery when Sunday night begins. Some rain mixes with the snow in our South Zone, closer to the Ohio border, before midnight. This will have some affect on snow totals south of I-94. Most of Southeast Michigan will receive another 1 to 2 inches of snow. This will make storm snow totals between 1 and 4 inches with 1 to 2 inches south of I-94, 2 to 3 inches north of I-94. Some areas will have nearly 4 inches, especially north of 8 mile and in Livingston County.

After midnight, overnight lows will be 30°F under cloudy skies.

Snow will stop falling by Monday morning’s commute. Monday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the 20s. Daytime highs will be in the middle 30s.

Snow is possible early Thursday. Temps reach the low 30s.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Friday! It will be partly sunny and colder with temps in the teens at dawn and in the middle 20s before dinner.

