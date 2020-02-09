Metro Detroit weather: Snow stops falling Saturday night, then falls again Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown!

The latest round of scattered snow disappears, Saturday night. Cold air remains in place overnight. It sets the stage for more snowfall as a quick-moving clipper arrives Sunday. It becomes drier, again, Monday and early next week.

Saturday night becomes very cold, again, under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be near 20 degrees. Wind chills will be in the teens.

Sunday become overcast, and a low pressure system swoops in from The Rockies and over The Northern Plains. Snow flakes begin to develop and arrive shortly after lunchtime and continue through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in near 35 degrees.

At least, 1 to 2 inches of snow are possible by dinner time, and another 1 to 2 inches are possible afterward. A total of 2 to 4 inches are possible by the end of Sunday night.

Dry weather settles back in early next week. Monday through Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, chilly and dry. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle 30s, and nighttime lows will be in the low and middle 20s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!