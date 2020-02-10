Metro Detroit weather: Chilly with snow leaving Sunday night in time for Monday’s commutes

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

Widespread snow turns to scattered snow then no snow, tonight and well before dawn, Monday. It remains chilly overnight. Gradual melting on the way each afternoon, early this week.

It remains snowy and slippery when Sunday night begins. A little rain mixes with the snow in our South Zone, closer to the Ohio border, before midnight. This will have some affect on snow totals south of I-94. Most of Southeast Michigan will receive 1 to 2 inches of snow.

After midnight, overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Snow will stop falling by Monday morning’s commute. Monday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Nighttime and early morning lows will be in the 20s. Daytime highs will be in the middle 30s.

Snow is possible early Thursday. Temps reach the low 30s.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Friday! It will be partly sunny and colder with temps in the teens at dawn and in the middle 20s before dinner.

