Metro Detroit weather: Both sunshine and heavy snow on the horizon

DETROIT – Some late morning sunshine brings some false hope to Metro Detroit as more clouds are moving in throughout your Tuesday afternoon. With some cloud breaks, we have a shot at 40F with winds WSW 7-17 mph making it feel like the 20s most of the day.

Satellite shows the clouds on the move heading our way and that filtered sun will make 40F hard to reach, so let’s just hope for more cloud breaks during your afternoon.

Wednesday

Wednesday brings both sunshine and heavy snow as the tale of two different days. We will wake up to partly cloudy skies with temps in the low to mid 20s. You can expect sunshine during the first half of your Hump Day, and highs may exceed 40F tomorrow.

Again, more and more clouds advance our way through the afternoon ahead of our next snow maker. We should get through the evening drive, and dinner before the snow starts coming down. It may even be after 9 p.m. Wednesday night and then the snow continues through the overnight laying down 2-4” of new snow through the morning Thursday.

Thursday

Morning snow will taper off Thursday mid-morning, but we have another shot at scattered, heavy bands or squalls of snow later in the day. An arctic front will blast through in the mid to late afternoon dropping temps from the low 30s down through the 20s.

That front will spark more snow showers and if the lake effect machine gets going, we will see scattered heavy snow bands or squalls through the afternoon, evening, and overnight. That can make for some really tricky travel weather so be ready for it.

Friday

Friday is Valentine’s Day and we are in for a super chilly one. We will have light snow and single digit temps early Friday morning. Mother Nature shows us some love with afternoon sunshine, but high temps struggle to hit 20F. Cuddle up!

Weekend

It’s chilly again Saturday in the teens and 20s for the most part, and model data suggests a quick round of snow blowing through late, late Saturday and/or early Sunday around Metro Detroit.

It warms quickly Sunday into the mid-40s or warmer with rain likely Sunday night. Remember, your best weather tool any day, is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

