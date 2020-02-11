Metro Detroit weather: Projecting total accumulation for midweek snowstorm

DETROIT – Snow is still headed in our direction. Totals might be slightly lower than earlier data suggested, but there will still be enough snow to bring out the shovels Thursday.

Snow starts Wednesday

We’re still tracking a system headed our direction for Wednesday evening and Thursday morning. It looks slightly farther south, which will keep accumulations on the lower end of our earlier forecasts. Most of it will come in after the Wednesday drive home, but some South Zone locations might see a commute impact.

Snow will accumulate through Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, so the numbers below should be on the ground by the end of the morning commute.

Snowfall forecast (WDIV)

Dry northerly winds will bring the accumulation to a bare minimum beyond that -- maybe an additional half-inch through Thursday evening.

Frigid finish

Friday and Saturday morning will bring us our coldest starts of winter so far. Expect morning lows in the single digits, but wind chills will make temperatures feel below zero.

Wind chill forecast (WDIV)

Saturday’s start will be nearly identical, as far as temperatures go. Winds will be lighter, though, so it will feel less frigid.

Quick bounce back

By Saturday afternoon, we’ll be back near normal, with highs in the low 30s.

Sunday’s high will be near 40 degrees, and that’s what we can expect for most of next week, as well. Other than a few nuisance flakes Saturday night, we’re in for a mostly dry and partially bright weekend.

