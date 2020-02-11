Metro Detroit weather: Tracking a midweek winter storm

All’s quiet as we start our Tuesday. While there are a lot of clouds up above, the devil is in the details: some of those clouds are mid-level clouds, and there are some breaks. What this means is that, although we’ll officially call it mostly cloudy today, there will be periodic “fuzzy” sun. Highs should reach the mid-to-upper 30s (2 to 4 degrees Celsius). Wind will increase from the west at 10 to 15 mph by afternoon.

And here’s an interesting climatological statistic for you to use in a bet at work today (remember that I collect 10% on all bets won): today’s record high of 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius), set in 1999, is the earliest we’ve ever had a 70-degree high temperature in recorded Detroit weather history!

Today’s sunrise is at 7:35 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:00 p.m.

Mostly to partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 20s (-4 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

We remain dry during the daylight hours on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s (2 to 4 degrees Celsius). South wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Snow should begin shortly after the Wednesday evening rush hour, and continue through the night. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Snow diminishes to periodic light snow and snow showers on Thursday. At this point, this appears to be a general 2 to 4 inch snowfall for us, with the highest amounts (possibly even up to 5 inches) falling over the far southeast – that’s you, Monroe County. Highs Thursday in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Snow showers continue diminishing Thursday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper single digits, which sounds a whole lot better than -15 to -13 degrees Celsius for our friends across the river in Canada.

Friday is Valentine’s Day, and cuddling will be a necessity. We’ll see increasing sunshine, but bitter cold temperatures, with highs only in the mid-to-upper teens (-9 to -8 degrees Celsius), but wind chills near or even below zero (-18 degrees Celsius) for the kids at the morning bus stop, and rising to near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius) during the afternoon.

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows once again in the mid-to-upper single digits (-15 to-13 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will start with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. Highs rebounding into the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

Some snow showers are possible Saturday evening and night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

All-in-all, it looks like a great weekend for the kids to get out and play in the snow!