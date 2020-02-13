Metro Detroit weather: Major taste of Winter

Relatively speaking, we haven’t had too many severe tests of winter this season. And while our weather the next two days certainly won’t be etched forever into your memory banks, it will be noteworthy. One batch of snow crossed the area during the night, and another developing batch will move through this morning…probably impacting at least part of the morning rush hour. Keep in mind that a snow squall (a narrow band of briefly high intensity snow) may develop ahead of an approaching cold front…best chance to experience this is across the south half of the area. Generally, another inch of snow is likely before the snow tapers off this afternoon, with some areas possibly getting as much as two inches.

One other important factor in the forecast is temperature: once that cold front crosses the area, temperatures will quickly drop. So, even though we are starting the day in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees (-2 to -1 degree Celsius), it’ll only be in the low to mid 20s (-5 degree Celsius) by the end of the afternoon. It will be colder when you come home from work than when you leave this morning. West to northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph will make it feel even colder this afternoon.

Finally, strong north winds developing over Lake Huron, combined with the very high lake levels, will once again cause large swells and waves to crash ashore and cause some damage and flooding. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for our Lake Huron shoreline areas from 7:00 a.m. Thursday to 4:00 a.m. Friday.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:33 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:03 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear and bitterly cold Thursday night, with lows ranging from 7 degrees (-14 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island closer to Detroit, to near zero (-18 to -17 degrees Celsius) in rural areas. Wind chills when you leave for work Friday morning will be between zero and -5 degrees (-18 to -21 degrees Celsius).

Valentine’s Day will start with bright sunshine, before skies become partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. It’ll be cuddling cold, with highs barely approaching 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius), and afternoon wind chills around 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, with lows near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Your Weekend

Saturday starts with some sunshine, then clouds increase through the day. Temperatures rebound into the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius), so get the kids outside to play in the snow, as the snow will be mostly gone by midweek next week – gotta seize these opportunities. It will become breezy Saturday afternoon, though.

Snow showers and flurries are possible Saturday night, with little or no accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy to start on Sunday, then sunshine increases by afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).