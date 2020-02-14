Metro Detroit weather: Cuddling Cold

If there was ever a day to use the old expression, “cold hands, warm heart,” today’s the day. Happy Valentine’s Day! We’re off to a cold start, and it’s going to be a cold day ahead. Morning sunshine will become partial sunshine this afternoon as winds temporarily swing around to the west (on their way from northwest to southwest), which will bring some lake effect clouds eastward from Lake Michigan. Highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius) will actually feel like between zero and 10 degrees above zero (-18 to -12 degrees Celsius) due to the 5 to 10 mph wind.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:32 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 6:04 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear tonight, with lows near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius). South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

We’ll start our Saturday with crisp sunshine, but clouds will steadily increase through the day. A snow shower is possible toward dinner time, but most of this should hold off until Saturday evening and the overnight hours. Since the snow will be moving in from the west, those of you in the farther western part of our area will see it first. Highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius) will feel colder due to south winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph during the afternoon.

Snow showers Saturday night could leave us a small dusting of snow (literally…I’m talking tenths of an inch), but shouldn’t cause too much trouble. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy skies Sunday morning will become at least partly cloudy by afternoon. It’ll be a warmer afternoon, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

The Next Storm

Monday start with some sunshine, but clouds increase through the day. Snow showers are possible late in the day, with highs in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius).

Any Monday evening snow or snow showers (I expect little or no accumulation) should change over to rain as warmer air aloft works its way in, and keeps temps here at the surface initially in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius), but possibly even rising them into the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) by dawn Tuesday.

Rain should end by noon Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions developing in the afternoon. Total rainfall could be between one-half and one inch. Highs in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

After the Monday night / Tuesday storm, I don’t see much of anything coming our way…it could conceivably remain dry all the way through the following weekend, with normal February temperatures!