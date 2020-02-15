Metro Detroit weather: Back to Seasonable Temps, Saturday

DETROIT – Happy Saturday and Presidents’ Day Weekend, Motown!

Clouds return, Saturday afternoon, but it remains sky. Frigid weather leaves with more seasonable temps. Some snow is possible after sunset, and a greater chance of precipitation arrives next week.

Saturday afternoon will be cold but more seasonable. Hats, scarves, gloves and coats will still be needed going to and from the 1 p.m. ET University of Detroit basketball game against Cleveland State in Motown, the 3 p.m. ET Oakland University game against Youngstown State at OU or the 6 p.m. ET MSU basketball game against Maryland in East Lansing. Highs will be near 35 degrees under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

Sunset is at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening has a chance of scattered snow before midnight with a disturbance that whizzes overhead. Temps will be in the low 30s, and people will still need to keep warm while going to Disney on Ice at Little Caesars Arena or Heroes Charity Hockey at Hockeyland in Fraser.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s with wind chills in the single digits and low teens.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and chilly, but temps will rise above average. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 30s.

Welcome to Presidents’ Day, Monday! Skies become cloudy with snow possible during the afternoon and a rain-snow mix at night. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

Temps stay in the mid and upper 30s, Tuesday, with a wintry mix turning to rain during the day.

Skies become partly sunny, Wednesday, and it will be cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

