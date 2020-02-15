Metro Detroit weather forecast: Blue to gray skies Saturday

DETROIT – Happy Saturday and Presidents’ Day Weekend, Motown!

Sunshine is a weekend’s best friend, and we’ll see some of it Saturday morning. Enjoy it because cloudier skies return this afternoon. There’s a small chance of snow tonight, and a better chance of rain next week.

Saturday morning will be mostly clear and frigid before dawn. Temperatures start in the upper single digits and low teens with wind chills just below zero. Families will need to bundle up before going to and from services and activities.

Sunrise is at 7:30 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be cold, but more seasonable. Hats, scarves, gloves and coats will still be needed going to and from the 1 p.m. University of Detroit basketball game against Cleveland State in Motown, the 3 p.m. Oakland University game against Youngstown State at OU or the 6 p.m. MSU basketball game against Maryland in East Lansing. Highs will be near 35 degrees under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

Sunset is at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday evening has a chance of scattered snow before midnight with a disturbance that whizzes overhead. Temps will be in the low 30s, and people will still need to keep warm while going to Disney on Ice at Little Caesars Arena or Heroes Charity Hockey at Hockeyland in Fraser.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s with wind chills in the single digits and low teens.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and chilly, but temps will rise above average. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 30s.

Welcome to Presidents’ Day, Monday! Skies become cloudy with snow possible during the afternoon and a rain-snow mix at night. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

Temps stay in the middle and upper 30s Tuesday, with a wintry mix turning to rain during the day.

Skies become partly sunny, Wednesday, and it will be cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

