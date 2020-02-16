Metro Detroit weather forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly Sunday

DETROIT – Happy Sunday, Motown!

Finally, it will not be as frigid as it has been the past couple of days and nights. Skies will have a mixture of sun and clouds today. Slippery snow and rain return late on Presidents’ Day, Monday.

Sunday morning will be partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Temperature start in the 20s. It will not be as frigid as it has been the past couple of mornings for families going to and from morning services and other activities. Some roads may be slippery in isolated areas due to last evenings light snow and flurries. Be careful as always on ramps, bridges and overpasses.

Sunrise is at 7:29 a.m.

The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team hosts Indiana in Ann Arbor. Tip off is at 1:00 p.m. Basketball fans going to and from the game will have no weather worries at all. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. There will be some melting and thawing as temperatures reach the middle and upper 30s.

Sunset is at 6:07 p.m.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 30s at dinner time.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and colder. Heaters will be needed and pets need to be indoors as temperatures fall to the low 20s.

A new low pressure system arrives Presidents’ Day, Monday. Skies become cloudy, but precipitation occurs during the second half of the holiday. Snow showers arrive first, and as a warm front passes the snow changes to rain. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Monday night will be chilly and rainy with temperatures in the middle 30s.

Going back to work and school on Tuesday will start with a few rain showers in the morning. Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will be near 40°F.

Once a cold front passes, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be colder and sunnier. Highs will be in the 20s on Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon temperatures go back to the 30s on Friday.

