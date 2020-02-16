Metro Detroit weather: Steady temps with snow leaving Saturday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown!

Evening snow showers leave and dissipate well before midnight. It remains slippery with temps below freezing. It will not be as frigid as it was this morning, overnight. Sunday will have clouds and sunshine mixed with temps rising above freezing.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, cold and breezy. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s with wind chills in the single digits and low teens. Drivers need to be careful on leftover slipperiness on roads.

Sunrise is at 7:29 a.m. ET.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and chilly, but temps will rise above average. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 30s.

Welcome to Presidents’ Day, Monday! Skies become cloudy with snow possible during the afternoon and a rain-snow mix at night. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

Temps stay in the mid and upper 30s, Tuesday, with a wintry mix turning to rain during the day.

Skies become partly sunny, Wednesday, and it will be cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!