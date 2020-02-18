Metro Detroit weather: Arctic front brings colder temperatures next couple days

DETROIT – It was an impressive one inch to nearly three inches of snow late Monday through this morning around Metro Detroit avoiding a lot of rain and slush because warmer temps stayed south overnight. Now, that mild air is here and we are in for upper 30s to lower 40s for the rest of the day under cloudy to partly sunny skies.

The winds are a bit of a nuisance WSW 10-25 mph gusting 30-35 mph at times. Two hands on the wheel, and watch out for blowing debris. We are in for a brief and cold change as we head into your Hump Day.

An arctic front is passing through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario late tonight and/or overnight into early Wednesday, and we will feel it for a couple of days. We should wake up to temps in the lower 20s tomorrow and wind chills in the single digits to lower teens. It gets worse for Thursday and Friday mornings.

Wednesday

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs struggling to hit 30F, so expect mainly 20s all day with a stiff breeze NW 5-15 mph keeping those wind chills in play all day.

Rest of the week

Thursday and Friday mornings will be the coldest of the week with single digit to subzero wind chills through the morning hours. Bundle and layer up because we again won’t likely get out of the 20s all day Thursday here around Metro Detroit.

We will see tons of beautiful sunshine late Wednesday through Saturday. Friday, again, is a wind chilly start with sunshine and low to mid 30s into the afternoon hours. We will see 40F Saturday with sun, and even with increasing clouds Sunday, highs will hit the lower 40s.

We likely won’t get wet again until late Monday or Tuesday of next week. Stay tuned! Remember, your best weather tool any day, is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

