Metro Detroit weather: Rain and snow moving out, wind moving in

Rain and snow showers are moving north and dwindling this Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit, but a few areas along and north of M 59 could be a bit icy or slushy as we get going. The roads are plenty wet, but temps are rising to near 40F this morning and midday and very little movement on the thermometer today after a start in the low to mid 30s. The winds will be cranking later this morning and into the afternoon SSW 10-20 mph gusting 25-33 mph at times which could be enough to topple garbage cans on your block. The cold front following this mornings storm won’t arrive until overnight into your Wednesday.

We will wake up on Hump Day to a noticeably colder start with temps in the upper teens and lower 20s. You can expect a nice mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, but temps will only hit the upper 20s for most of the afternoon. It’s cold again Thursday in the teens and 20s with more and more sunshine, and then we warm into the weekend ahead. We should see mid 30s Friday, low 40s Saturday, and mid 40s Sunday with wall to wall weekend sunshine through Saturday. We will see a few more clouds around Sunday but it’s dry Sunday and most of Monday. It looks like some light rain moves in Monday night. Remember, your best weather tool any day, is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

