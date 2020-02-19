Metro Detroit weather: Bitter cold temperatures before weekend warmup

DETROIT – We’re into a sunny stretch that will take us through the weekend. Temperatures will still be below normal in the the short-term before rebounding Saturday.

Bitter cold begins

Our next two mornings will feature Canadian cold with temperatures in the teens. Neither morning will bring strong winds, but even a light breeze at those temperatures will take the “feels like” numbers near zero in spots for Thursday and Friday morning.

Check the 4ZONE page for numbers in your neighborhood. Afternoon numbers will be about 20 degrees higher thanks to dry air and bright skies.

No shortage of sun

Much of the winter has been enshrouded in clouds, but those tables are turning. Expect clear skies for the rest of the workweek, mostly sunny skies Saturday and at least a mainly sunny start for Sunday.

Clouds will begin to increase by late in the weekend, so plan to keep the sunglasses handy.

Top 10 winter

The return to milder temperatures this weekend will keep us in the top 10 spots for warmest winter in Detroit. Our average daily temperature for this meteorological winter is 32.6 degrees. That’s within 4 degrees of the top spot -- 36.9 degrees -- set back in 1881-82.

Remember, meteorological winter ends a week from Saturday. With no significant cold snaps in sight, we should stay firmly in the top 10.

Mild Detroit winter (WDIV)

Gold star weekend

The warmest temperatures of the forecast are coming for the end of the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will finish in the 40s. The dry stretch will continue through that point, as well. Expect plenty of sunshine until clouds increase late Sunday.

Next week starts wet

Rain will return Monday. Most of the area will stay with liquid, although the West and North zones will see some wet snow.

After a break Tuesday, another system will roll in Wednesday, giving us chances of accumulating snow.

It’s important to note that on Tuesday we were looking at rain for Wednesday. Models are not in agreement on the location of that storm just yet.

Storms next week (WDIV)

