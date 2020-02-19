Metro Detroit weather: Cold air moving in

The cold air is moving in as advertised as an arctic front passed through Metro Detroit early Wednesday, so we’re waking up to temps in the lower 20s. There’s still a little bit of a breeze out there today and wind chills are in the single digits to low teens as you head out the door first thing today. We will see plenty of sunshine today and highs near 30F although, we will hang in the 20s most of the day and winds WNW 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph at times. You should expect wind chills in the teens most of the day today and it gets a little more dangerous Thursday and Friday mornings.

We do have some cloud cover moving in overnight which may help our temps stay in the middle teens, and wind chills will be subzero to single digits first thing tomorrow morning. It will be a nice mix of sun and clouds as temps struggle in this cool pool of air maxing out in the middle 20s tomorrow and winds NW 7-12 mph all day. It’s another subzero wind chill start in spots Friday under clear skies, and bright sunshine will be a beautiful sight to end this work and school week. Highs Friday should be back in the mid 30s and winds will pick up again SW 7-17 mph keeping a cooler feel in the air all day. It’s a good thing you didn’t put away the winter gear because we’ll need some layers for the rest of this week.

The weekend looks pretty nice and mostly dry. Saturday sunshine will help highs get back into the upper 30s and low 40s after a better or warmer start in the low to mid 20s. We will see increasing clouds on Sunday and highs in the low to mid 40s with a bit of uncertainty for rain possibly moving in. Most of the model data suggests rain moving in Monday, so let’s keep Sunday partly sunny and dry for now. We will see that rain move in midday or afternoon Monday and possibly switch to a rain/snow mix Monday night and Tuesday morning. Stay tuned. Remember, your best weather tool any day, is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android