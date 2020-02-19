Metro Detroit weather: Cold Wednesday, getting colder tonight

DETROIT – Don’t let that sunshine fool you because we have arctic air anchored in Metro Detroit with mostly 20s for the rest of your Wednesday and wind chills from single digits to low teens as you’re out and about this afternoon.

We will see a neighborhood or two hit 30F today with mostly sunny skies and those pesky breezes WNW 7-17 mph gusting 20-25 mph adding that bite in the air. It gets even colder tonight and the next night before any cold relief comes our way.

Thursday forecast

Dangerous cold will greet you first thing Thursday morning with single digit wind chills south of M 59, but subzero wind chills for a few hours north of M 59 early tomorrow which means layer or bundle up. It only takes about an hour for any exposed skin to fall victim to frostbite and the simple fix is to make sure you haven’t put away the full winter garb. Due to a bitter cold start, we likely won’t make it out of the mid 20s tomorrow afternoon with sun mixed with a few clouds, and lighter winds NW 5-12 mph throughout the day.

Friday forecast

Friday starts in the frosty and frigid category for all of Metro Detroit with temps in the single digits to lower teens and more of those dangerous wind chills very similar to Thursday morning. We have tons of Friday sun on tap and eventually highs will get into the low and mid 30s, but the winds will have a bit of a bite SW 7-15 mph.

Weekend outlook

Saturday looks amazing with wall to wall sunshine and temps from the mid 20s early to lower 40s through the afternoon. Sunday will be mild again with low to mid 40s and only partly sunny skies. There’s a slight chance for a shower late Sunday, and a better bet for wet weather Monday afternoon in the form of rain. It may change to some snow for Fat Tuesday, so stay tuned.

Remember, your best weather tool any day, is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android