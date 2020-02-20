Metro Detroit weather: Coldest night of the week looming

DETROIT – We are in the middle of a cold snap here in Metro Detroit with the coldest night of the week looming.

Thursday afternoon looks a lot better than it feels with mostly sunny skies and a stiff, cold breeze NNW 5-15 mph which means our mid 20s won’t really feel any better than teens and the layers need to stay on. It’s going to be crystal clear overnight and that will allow our numbers to drop fast overnight.

Friday forecast

You can expect to wake up to temps in the teens, or even single digits in some of the usual cold spots Friday morning. There will be a pesky wind all day tomorrow, so wind chills will be subzero to single digits when your feet hit the pavement tomorrow morning. With wall to wall sunshine, Friday high temps are heading back into the mid 30s with winds SW 7-17 gusting over 20 mph at times.

It will be hard to enjoy our gradual warm up thanks only to that breeze. Stay bundled!

Weekend outlook

Yes, we saved the best of the week for last. We start Saturday in the 20s, and with more of that wonderful sun, highs will hit the low to mid 40s.

Again, it may be hard to truly enjoy because of a pesky breeze, but the winds are lighter for the later half of the weekend. We will be flirting with 50F Sunday if we can hold off the clouds through the early afternoon, which is possible. Wet weather arrives Monday in the form of rain through the afternoon, and then some mix to snow Tuesday morning. One model shows maybe a half inch of snow early Tuesday before the storm departs. Most of Tuesday looks dry, but we will also see a few flakes Ash Wednesday next week as temps start to cool back down.

Remember, your best weather tool any day, is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.