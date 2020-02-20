Metro Detroit Weather: Very cold morning with clouds keeping the worst away

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning Metro Detroit! It’s a cold start, and would be colder if not for some cloud cover which keeps temps from dipping dramatically as we get going this morning. Temps are in the low to mid teens with wind chills in the single digits, possibly dipping into subzero range for some of our West and North Zone communities. Luckily, the winds are down a bit today and we will see more and more clear skies this morning and throughout your day bringing sunshine and only mid 20s for highs later this afternoon. Winds NW 5-12 mph will keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day today.

It will be clear and cold Friday morning too as lows dip into the single digits to low teens, and the wind will once again start picking up. So, dangerous wind chills again tomorrow mainly single digits to subzero and that can lead to frostbite if you’re not properly covered up. Highs tomorrow will take off into the mid 30s with with tons of sunshine and winds SW 7-17 gusting 20-25 mph keeping chilly ‘feels like’ conditions around most of the day despite that beautiful sunshine.

The weekend looks fabulous as we’ve saved the best this week, for last. Lows are in the 20s, and highs will hit the 40s both days this weekend. Sunshine and a slight breeze SW 5-15 mph Saturday, so highs in the low 40s look pretty good to start the weekend. We could be flirting with 50F Sunday, but it all depends on when clouds roll in. We will see sunshine for the first half of your Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s, becoming partly sunny later in the afternoon. Wet weather arrives Monday in the form of rain through the afternoon, and then some mix to snow Tuesday morning. We may also see a few flakes Ash Wednesday next week but no big snows on our radar. Remember, your best weather tool any day, is the new and improved Local4Casters app, free in your app store searching WDIV.