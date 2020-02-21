Metro Detroit weather: Checking in on multiple waves of snow next week

DETROIT – The coldest part of the forecast has passed. Temperatures are on an upswing, and that will take us through the weekend. This week, we are saving the best for last.

Not quite as cold

Technically, we’ll be warmer waking up Saturday than we were Friday morning. Lows will hold in the low 20s for parts of the Metro and South zones, but winds will be brisk Friday night, so it will feel like the teens with a few single digits.

Sunshine continues

More sunny days lie ahead. Saturday and Sunday will be bright. That sunshine will finally do some work for us. Highs both days will finish in the 40s, which will be nearly 10 degrees above normal by Sunday afternoon.

Weekend forecast (WDIV)

Turning the corner

Not only will our sunshine go away next week, our dry conditions will take a hike as well.

The first of three waves of precipitation will begin Monday with rain that eventually changes to snow. That wave will end with little to no accumulation.

Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning will bring a similar setup.

Midday Wednesday will begin the more significant phase as all snow, and it looks like we will be shoveling Thursday.

